Need help please

Hello I am a mom of 3 and I currently have a broken down vehicle I was working but due to not having a vehicle at the moment this literally just happened few days ago I have not been able to continue work since to make money and I lost the job I had but soon about to start another job soon in walking distance until I can figure out what's wrong with my vehicle. I am short almost 350 on rent also have to pay my electric bill and I am in desperate need of food until the 20th anything will help . I normally don't ask for help because I try to do things on my own but at this time I have no choice but to reach out for help . Please and thank you and God bless.