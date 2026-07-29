Need help please

Me & my husband moved to Plano tx. About 3 yrs ago for a fresh start we both got full time jobs and we was really making it we live in a extended stay right so everything we make goes to rent but we was doing on r own something that we never have done before my parents was proud of and my kids was super proud started having a better relationship with them. We didn't have a car but we found away but on income tax time my husband bought a car I knew it was a bad idea it wasn't the best of a car but it got him to work so Saturday he got pulled over in it and went to jail for some old tickets he had before we moved out here the guy he was giving a ride to was supposed to bring me bk the car so I can get to work he still hasn't brought it back to me since Saturday and won't I can't get my husband out of jail cause I was late to work and lost my job I have some mental health issues and I'm so scared idk how I'm going to get my husband out before he loses his job not how I'm going to pay the rent I'm so scared I have done nothing but cry anything worth anything to sell was in the car so pls can anyone please help me please I'm all alone out here . Thank and have a blessed day...