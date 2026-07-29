Need help paying bills while my shoulder heals

Hey friends, I’m a house person at Choctaw Casinos and a volunteer chaplain. Two weeks ago I severely strained the muscles in my shoulder at work. The doctors still don’t know exactly how long I’ll be out — I’m waiting on an MRI — but Choctaw has me on FMLA so my job is protected.

Short-term disability is supposed to kick in at 60% of my pay, which leaves me short about 40% of my normal paycheck. I make $15.50 an hour for 40 hours a week, so that gap is roughly $250–$300 every two weeks. No family can help cover it, and bills don’t stop when you’re hurt.

Every dollar goes straight to rent, utilities, food, and gas so I can focus on healing and getting back to work. Even a five or ten dollar gift helps more than you know. Thank you for any support — it truly means the world right now.

Goal Amount:

Set it at $3,000. That gives you a buffer for 8–12 weeks while they figure out the MRI and recovery time. You can always raise it later if you’re out longer.