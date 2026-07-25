need help pay bills and paying bills

i live with my daughter in my own apartment down stairs that has been refurbished. my daughter pays the mortgage and i pay utilities,cable and wifi my daughter feeds me. i am 71 but need a roof over my stairway outside when it rain some times when it rains the drain sometimes clogs and if i dont catch it the water will come in my house and i need to catch up on bills. my daughter has alot with a high mortgage payment and her own bills to pay.