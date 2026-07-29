Need help opening a business

I just recently purchased a food trailer in hopes to start a business. I have already acquired my LLC and my EIN and got everything needed to start except for my permits and initial inventory to start my business up. I was set to have everything up and started by next weekend however my neighborhood in mineral wells texas was just hit with a tornado. My kids and I were very lucky that our house wasn't torn down by the tornado however we were without power for about 3 days. I had to use the money I had saved to cover a hotel and food for my family and then all of our food in our refrigerator went bad and now I dont gave the money needed to fund my opening. Im asking for 2500 dollars for help getting this business off the ground so I can set my children up for a better future. Anything you can give will be greatly appreciated and I promise to you all I will definitely be paying it forward once im going. Thank you to anyone who takes the time to read this and possibly help.