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Goal$7,500 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byJanet Lafebre

Need help

Lets go back to August of 2014, our family's nightmare began. Our dad, Salvador, worked and still lives at Rosehill Townhouse were he fell off the roof onto an awning, he suffered a hole to his temple which actually saved his life. But the nightmare didn't end there — he fell again, this time face first onto the ground broking every bone in his face. Not knowing if he was alive, people rushed to get our mom, Patricia, to tell her he was in a very bad accident; that she needed to come right away. When she arrived, she said it was the worst thing she had ever seen. She had to dig dirt out of his mouth so he wouldn't suffocate. Finally, emergency responders arrived and started working on him. Twelve years later, my dad is still alive, but he can never work again not to mention. Our mom has to do things for him that he can not do for himself. Our dad suffers every day in pain physically, mentally and emotionally. When does this nightmare end or will it ever end. Our parents are good people why is this happening to them..


Our parents have a lawyer, but they're being told they may not see any money from the case. This accident has changed not just my dad's life, but our whole family's. Now, our parents are looking at being ask to leave the only home they have known for the last 31 years as well as even more financial hardship like they haven't been through enough already all because workmen's comp just stopped his checks for no reason. We need as much help as possible to get our dad the specialist he needs, to help pay their rent for the next few months, and maybe even find a new lawyer plus their monthly bills and food. The funds raised will go toward medical specialists, monthly bills, legal help, food, medicine, and rent to help Salvador and Patricia get by during this difficult time.


Our parents need as much help as they can get and knows my sibling and I are struggling to pay our own bills we do as much as we can for them. And if you know any of us you know we don't like to ask for help from anyone unless we really need it. Our parents have always been the one helping everyone and still try even through they don't really have anything themselves they will still try to help anyone in need. Please support if you can help them and our family as we try to get through this challenging chapter. Your kindness and generosity will make a real difference.

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