Need help getting vehicle back

I had to go to the pharmacy in McMinnville on Friday. Well on my way back home my back tire somehow came off of my car. I didn't even realize that until I finally stopped. I was just thinking " oh great now I have a flat tire". Only when I couldn't go any farther and had to stop and check it out I didn't have a dang tire on the back drivers side. I don't really know what happened but the whole tire rim everything was gone. Well I grab my phone to call for some help. But wouldn't you know my phone died me and stopped charging. So I'm setting on the side of the road not knowing what to do. Finally someone came along and stopped to see if I needed help. The one and only person to do so. Thank goodness I was kindly knew of this person through some other family members. I got a ride home thank goodness. So my brother goes to pull my car home but when he gets there it's no where in sight. I call our police dispatch and get told that Edd Rogers has towed it in. Okay so I understand that. What I don't understand is that it is going to cost me 400 dollars to get my car back home. I am really struggling right now with a lot of different things going on at the moment and I can't even come up with the money to get it back. So I am on here begging for help. If anyone could please help me with this it would be so greatly appreciated and I would be more than thankful. So please if anyone feels the urge to help a girl out I would be absolutely greatful and thankful. So all I know to say is please can someone please help me. Thank you so much in advance



