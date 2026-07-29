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Need help getting my babyirl back

Goal$4,500 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byANTHONY MADERO

Fundraiser funds will be received by ANTHONY MADERO

Need help getting my babyirl back

My name is Anthony, and I am a father fighting to be reunited with my 9-year-old daughter, Addy.


Addy and I have always shared an incredibly close bond. She is a true daddy's girl, and being separated from her has been one of the most heartbreaking experiences of my life. On May 22, I dropped Addy off at her mother's home, not knowing it would be the last time I would see my daughter.


Three weeks before her mother filed court papers against me, she told me that she wanted to move to Hawaii and take Addy with her. I told her that I did not agree with relocating our daughter thousands of miles away from her father, her family, and the life she knows here. Then, while I was on vacation with both of my daughters, her mother filed court papers claiming that I had relocated Addy. That allegation is completely false.


Since that day, I have been fighting to maintain my relationship with my daughter and to ensure that her voice and best interests are heard. Addy and I have always been extremely close, and being kept from her has been devastating for both of us.


I also have serious concerns regarding Addy's well-being that I believe deserve to be fully examined through the legal process. My goal is not to attack anyone or create conflict. My goal is simply to protect my daughter and continue being the loving, involved father I have always been.


One of the first things I requested from the court was that Addy be appointed her own attorney, often called Minor's Counsel, so that she could have an independent voice in these proceedings. I believe decisions that affect her future should not be made without someone whose sole responsibility is representing her interests and ensuring her voice is heard.


Because I made that request, the court ordered me to pay the costs associated with her court-appointed attorney. As a single father raising my older daughter, I simply do not have the financial resources to cover those expenses on my own. However, I believe strongly that Addy deserves to have someone advocating for her and speaking on her behalf throughout this process.


Creating this fundraiser is not something I ever imagined I would have to do. Asking for help is difficult, but ensuring that Addy has proper representation is more important than my pride. Every dollar raised will go directly toward the costs of Addy's court-appointed attorney and related court expenses so that her voice can be heard and her best interests can be properly represented.


If you are unable to donate, I completely understand. Sharing this fundraiser, keeping Addy and our family in your thoughts and prayers, and helping spread our story would mean the world to us.


Thank you for taking the time to read our story and for helping me ensure that my daughter has a voice in a process that will shape her future.


With gratitude,


Anthony


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