Need help getting into a hotel or apartment

I don’t usually ask for help but I am a mother of two beautiful little girls who need a place to stay. I work full time and so does my fiancé but unfortunate things happen and he got injured at work. During that time my income was not enough to cover rent, food, etc. we had to leave. Anything helps even a few dollars just to keep the cars running at night while we wait for emergency services to get back to us. Thank you even if you just read this far😭❤️