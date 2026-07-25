Need help getting an alternator

I've tried this once before when I didn't have a car and nobody helped I struggled and scratched and clawed my way, and finally got a vehicle, and well now I need help with an alternator. I was on my way to work today. On July 23,2026, and my car broke down. I've been having recent problems and thank the Lord. I had a warranty on my battery because the alternator killed it a couple weeks ago. I literally just got a job a couple days ago, today was supposed to be my first day, and on my way to work this morning, it decided to give out completely.. i'm not trying to get rich. I'm just trying to get back to work. And I need an alternator to do that. And unfortunately, i'm broke, hence the urgency to get back to work..