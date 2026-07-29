Need decent cash car so I can get back on my feet

Hi! My name is Jen and I’ve been going through struggles the past year. I’ve been looking for a better job but it’s been quite hard considering I have a low paying job and living paycheck to paycheck. Getting Ubers or Lyft has been quite expensive. I have a roof over my head I’m tryin to keep, bills, food, and daily necessities. The money will also be used to catch up on rent. There are nights I don’t eat because money is tight. I thought to myself … if I could get a car, it would help out so much! So I’m here asking for help so I can buy a decent cash car, get the insurance, tag and all. I literally have no family or anyone to help me. It’s just me n my cat, Marley. Having a car again would help out in so many ways, you have no idea I will be able to come n go with no problems. Work, store, vet, I could DoorDash or uber for extra money also. I really just want my life back on track and having a car would help me in so many ways. I pray there are kind hearts out there that would be willing to help someone down on their luck. Like I said I have no one. Most my family has passed and the rest … we’re not close like that. So that’s why I’m here asking if anyone can please donate to help me get a good vehicle. I just want a better life …. I want the life I had with no worries. Please … I’m a good person with a good heart that is doing all I can with what I have. I would greatly appreciate any donation made. I hope you all have a blessed day.