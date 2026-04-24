Need help fixing my cats

I live in rural southeast missouri. I have had two cats dumped on me. And i have to get them spayed and neutered. One is a flame point siamese named Eggs, and I had a mama cat I named Mama Biscuit walk into my yard one evening and she has stayed. Her kittens died or she was separated from them somehow. I have to get them fixed.

Please help me get them fixed. It is 279 dollars-- 79 dollars and a 21 dollar pain shot for Eggs; 153 dollars and a 21 dollar pain shot for Mama Biscuit plus tax. The rest of the money would be for gas money to get to the vet, which is about an hour drive for me.