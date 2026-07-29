Need help finding my son

Hello, I’m Gerald Griffin. I have not seen my son since his 13th birthday January 24 2023. I have had everything I owned in this world stolen from me. my home, my vehicle,my son my bank account/ life savings. The only thing that matters is finding my child. I live in a 20 year old suv and am constantly harassed by police for sleeping in my vehicle. My hometown has been invaded by illegals and I’m barely able to keep afloat because of the major increase in gas prices. I used to make 1300/1800 a week doing deliveries now I’m extremely lucky if I make over 50$ a day working 11-12 hrs. My vehicle that I have been reduced to live in for almost 3 years now has 312,631 miles on it. The windows don’t roll down the heater doesn’t work the air conditioner doesn’t work the 4x4 doesn’t work the reverse gear doesn’t work and sadly many other things. The car is basically screwed. I’ve been hit 7 times in 3 years and every time the other driver has no insurance but the California police let them go with no ticket or arrest because they were all illegals. I need the money to get a somewhat better car to live in and get extra money to travel to try and find my son. I have a few leads but nothing concrete. His mother met a man that suspect is a pedophile. He didn’t want me around so he could play with my son that pretty much sounds like a pedo to me. He convinced her to leave California with him over 3 years ago and I haven’t heard from him since. Please god I want to see my son again. I need help to make this a reality god bless you thank you for any help you would be willing to give