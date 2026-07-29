Need help buying a car to get a job to survive!

Hi,my name is Fharran Johnson.Im 39 years old with 3 beautiful children and I'm having trouble supporting them because of not being able to get a job and go to work do to not having my own vehicle.I have to walk everywhere far distances just to get grocery and have to carry those groceries all the way back home in all rainy snowy or bad weather conditions.Its difficult because I am not in the best health now days and I also have mental issues I deal with on a daily basis so it's very hard for me to want to get out in public.I am currently on disability and am trying to get a car so I can actively pursue a new job or go to college to obtain a degree in criminal justice and be a cop or csi forensic investigator which is my dream job.I would love to make money to support my family and that's why I really need your help donating to me so I can purchase a vehicle and help make my dreams possibly come true.Also I just want a job so bad right now so I can help support myself and my family because I don't want to be on disability and government assistance any longer.I want to work hard at a job I enjoy, with your help I can obtain my $10,000 goal and purchase a used vehicle that will help me tremendously and help me get transportation to doctor visits, going to school, and getting back and forth to work, picking my children up for visits, and getting to the grocery store. I am and always have been a very good person with a big heart and always there to help others in need all the time. I just end a little help from the world now so please consider helping me out today! I really could use the help.Thank you very much and God bless you all! Sincerely, Fharran Johnson