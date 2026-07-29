Need Help Back Up

I broke my collar bone, and 7 ribs 2 months ago, and couldn’t ride a bike for a while. Now, I have no bike, or money. Trying to raise enough money to get a new bike, and lock, guitar, and a few odds and ends. I plan to do DoorDash delivery on the bike, and in between deliveries playing some street music to pay my rent every week. Please help if you can. If not, thank you any ways.