Need Help After Work Injury

Help Me Get Back on My Feet After a Work Injury

Fundraising Goal: $10,000

I never imagined I would find myself in a position where I would need to ask friends, family, and even strangers for help. But after a serious workplace injury, losing my job, and taking a major pay cut at my new job, I’ve fallen behind financially and have been unable to catch back up.

On April 30th, 2026, I was seriously injured at work when I was crushed between two pieces of equipment. I immediately reported the injury and sought medical attention. Unfortunately, what followed left me without my normal income during a time when I was already dealing with an injury and trying to recover.

After being out of work, I was eventually terminated. I was never given a write-up or any prior disciplinary issues, and I had received a 5-star performance review in February. I was told the termination was related to a “safety violation,” but this was never properly explained to me or documented in a way I could understand or respond to. To make matters more difficult, I later learned that another employee had previously forgotten to set the parking brake on his truck, causing it to roll downhill and damage equipment, yet he was only given a three-day layoff. This left me feeling that my situation was handled unfairly and without consistency.

The loss of my regular paycheck caused me to fall behind on my house payment, child support, utilities, groceries, and other necessary bills.

I did what I could to get back to work. I found another job, but unfortunately, I had to take a massive pay cut. I’m working again and doing everything I can, but my current income simply isn't enough to cover my current expenses while also catching up on everything that accumulated while I was out of work.

That’s why I’m setting a $10,000 fundraising goal.

The money raised will go toward getting caught up on the bills that fell behind during this difficult period, especially my house payment and child support, along with other essential expenses. My goal isn't to live off donations. My goal is to get out of the financial hole this situation created so that I can continue working and get my family and finances back on stable ground.

I’m not someone who wants to sit around and ask other people to support me. I’m working, looking for better opportunities, and doing everything I can to improve my situation. But the combination of a serious work injury, lost income, unemployment, and a significantly lower-paying job has created a financial hole that I simply can't climb out of quickly enough on my own.

If you're able to donate, any amount will help. Even a small contribution can make a difference when enough people come together.

If you aren't able to donate, I completely understand. Sharing this fundraiser is just as valuable and could help reach someone who is in a position to help.

It isn't easy for me to ask for help like this, but I'm doing what I have to do to keep moving forward and take care of my responsibilities.

Thank you to everyone who takes the time to read my story, donate, share this fundraiser, or simply offer encouragement. I truly appreciate it more than I can put into words.

Thank you, and God bless.