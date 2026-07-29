Need help after surgery

I had surgery 3 weeks ago and was out of work for 2 weeks. I had to have a complete Thyroidectomy. My job can be very stressful so I started applying to new jobs for remote work from home jobs with less stress and no hour long commute. I applied through LinkedIn thinking that is a safe job search platform and I got scammed and already not having any money in my bank account bue to being out of work for surgery and paying the medical bills. The fraud job got my bank account for $950. Yes I filed fraud with my bank but my account still over drafted for the amount and they will not cover the fraudulent amount. I have no way to pay my upcoming Doctor appointments or my car insurance. I am so embarrassed that I got scammed for a job. All of this while trying to heal from a medically necessary surgery. I have been crying for 2 days because I do not have family that can help me because they all passed away. God bless anyone that can help me.





Update, to add to being out of work for 2 weeks and now only allowed to work half days for 2 weeks my car AC went out. The heat index is 105° here. So I can not drive my car to work because I am at a higher risk of heat stroke due to my surgery recovery. I don't know what I am going to do.