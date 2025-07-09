I'm a local author and I have been living in South Texas for 4 years and in that time I've not been able to save for a vehicle. All the dealerships don't want to work with me unless I have a big down payment and I barely make enough to get by working full time to cover my basic bills. I desperately need a vehicle so that I can market my books better and get around easier in the area to be able to get word out about them and market them. It's my goal to use part of the funds raised for the down payment for a used car and also for marketing of my books so I can increase visibility and hopefully gain more sales for them as it's been my dream to eventually be able to travel the us and do book signings at various book stores full time.