Need gas, im stranded

Help Me and My Dog Get Back Home

Hi everyone,

This is one of the hardest things I've ever had to write, but right now I truly need a helping hand.

My name is Louella, and I'm currently stranded in Seward, Alaska, trying to get back home to Soldotna. I do have a cabin in Soldotna, and all I want is to make it back there. Unfortunately, things haven't gone as planned.

I've been waiting on a check that I expected to receive yesterday. After waiting and hoping it would come through, I found out it was actually mailed, leaving me stuck here even longer with no way to get home right now.

For the past month, my dog and I have been living out of my car while in Seward. We've done our best to stay positive and make the most of it, but it's becoming physically and emotionally exhausting. We're currently on Exit Glacier Road, where the winds can be incredibly strong, making it even more difficult to rest and stay comfortable. My dog has been my best friend through all of this, and I just want to get us both somewhere safe and warm.

I'm not asking for luxury—I'm simply asking for a little help to get us home. Any donations will go toward gas, food, basic necessities, and anything needed to safely make the trip back to Soldotna while I wait for my check to arrive.

If you're unable to donate, I completely understand. Sharing my fundraiser or keeping us in your thoughts and prayers would mean the world to me.

Life has a way of testing us when we least expect it, and asking for help isn't easy. But I've learned that sometimes we all need a little kindness to get through a difficult season.

Thank you for taking the time to read my story and for any support you can give. Every donation, every share, every prayer, and every encouraging word brings me one step closer to getting home.

With gratitude,

Louella & my loyal four-legged companion