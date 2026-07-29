Need funds to be able to pay hospital and gas

Two and a half years ago I fell ill and have pots like symptoms causing issues with balance dizziness and cognitive functions I can barely make it to the store if at all i can barely dress myself and whatnot if I dont have support I dont go anywhere but I used to I'm just trying to pay things until either I get ssi or they figure out whats wrong with me its been a long two years without money and im finally trying to ask for it to pay bills and get to the hospital not sure I can put this here but $ToddBeeman if you have questions and need more info email me we can get in touch naitokuri@hotmail.com