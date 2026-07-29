Need financial help

My name is Josh Bishop. I don't like doing this type of stuff but im running out of options. Im in need of help with my bills. I was recently hospitalized with several blood clots. I had several in my lungs along with a really big clot that sat in front of my heart. I had to have a catheter placed in my neck to help break up the clots. I also have a clot in my left leg as well. I am currently out of work and i don't have any income coming in at the time. Any and all help is appreciated. Thank you