Need Emergency Help with Rent

Hi,

I just moved to a new city and I haven't been able to secure a steady job yet. I have been staying in a motel here since February and I have ran out of funds. The person at the front desk told me today that if I am not paid up by 11AM on this coming Saturday morning, I have to leave. I just handed them $300 the day before yesterday and another $40 today and that should have got my balance down to around $250. My room is $270 weekly. I have two kitties who are my everything. I just need help until I can get a job. I worked at a hotel in McMinnville for close to 5 years. When I lost that job last October, I also lost my place to stay and I haven't been able to recuperate from that. I moved to a new city thinking "bigger city, more job opportunities..." Well, apparently I was wrong.