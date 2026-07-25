Need emergency help

Hey y'all. Hope everyones day is going better then ours lately. The last couple days my car didn't want to come out of manual transmission (2016 car that has the plus or minus on back of steering wheel) after the on got hit by accident. It normally fixes itself after a few mins no touch or I cut off the car etc. it didn't however the automatic transmission was still working etc. couldn't run AC yesterday because the day before we noticed that as when we came to a stop or the car was idle it was a rattling sound I guess. But today car ran great used AC no problem until hitting the gas going a slight hill it just rev'd up to 7 but if I hit the gas it did nothing but make the sound like I was in park pressing the gas. I turned it off and tried to cut it back on but it wouldn't cut over then while sitting there waiting for help the battery died quick. I work as a delivery driver for spark and doordash and was trying to make car payment which I still have to but cannot work for the money without my car. I'm a day late but carmart has been very strict with it and normally I need it paid by the Sunday the latest with my car payment being due weekly on every Friday. They should still be under contract to fix as I had their gold tier. However I still will have to pay a $75 deductible for them to pay to get it fixed. And I'm afraid now they won't work with me on my late payment and my repossess the car but I can't work for the money because I need to get it fixed first and cannot afford a rental as I survive off of the money I normally make daily on the delivery driver apps. If anyone can help with anything I hate to ask because the economy is tough but really just need to catch a break. The saying when it rains it pours is very accurate how it's been lately. Trying to stay strong and have faith that it will all work out but really need to make at least a week or two worth of the car payments and pay a couple of bills that are due as well. Anything will help and would be greatly appreciated. Please and thank you all!