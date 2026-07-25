need emergency help

I am not someone who typically asks strangers for help, but I have reached a point where I have no other options and must rely on the kindness of others.





About 60 days ago, my landlord failed to pay the electric bill, and the power to my home was shut off. The situation became so overwhelming that I was hospitalized for two weeks due to the stress.





I am currently unable to work because of a severe injury to my left kneecap. I have been out of work for the past eight months, cannot walk without assistance, and do not qualify for disability benefits. During this time, I have been surviving on my savings. Unfortunately, those savings were taken from me through Cash App, leaving me with no financial resources.





I am now trying to relocate to a safe place to live, but I need help covering the costs of moving my belongings and securing temporary housing. Any assistance, no matter the amount, would mean more than I can express. If you are unable to help financially, sharing my story would also be greatly appreciated.





Thank you for taking the time to read this and for any kindness or support you can offer.



