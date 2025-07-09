Need Electric Wheelchair

I am reaching out for help as I navigate a number of health challenges that have made daily life increasingly difficult. I am living with sleep apnea, asthma, Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome (PCOS), anxiety and depression, and diabetes. These conditions affect my mobility and energy, making even simple tasks like getting around my home or running errands a struggle. As a result, I am disabled and urgently need support to manage my health and improve my quality of life.





An electric wheelchair would be life-changing for me. It would allow me to move more freely, conserve energy, and participate more fully in daily activities that many people take for granted. With this support, I could better manage my health, reduce the strain on my body, and regain some independence. The wheelchair would not only help me physically, but also ease some of the anxiety and depression that comes from feeling isolated and limited by my disabilities.





I am asking for help from my community to make this possible. Your support would mean the world to me and could truly make a difference in my life. Thank you for taking the time to read my story and for considering a donation to help me regain my mobility and independence.



