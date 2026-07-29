Need driver's license and vehicle for work

My name is Michael Johnson and I lost my license which lead to a very hard time. I've been struggling to get it back since 2022. Without a license and vehicle I cannot find steady work because I am not reliable. If I could just get the license it would be a start. I owe fines and court fees that are hard to pay without steady work. I also have a family that depends on me and the bills are barely being payed. It's a never ending circle of hard times and I've come to my wits end. This is my last resort and anything helps I'm praying that humanity can help. Thank you sincerely a defeated dad.