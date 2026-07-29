Need down payment on home

Jesus makes a way where there is no way. My friend Walt is raising his 2 daughters ages 6 and 4, the youngest with Down Syndrome. He is a good Christian man doing his best, but also has physical problems. He is truly hardworking and a talented carpenter when healthy. They are living in Punxsutawney, PA and will need to find housing in a couple of weeks. The rents are expensive, but if he could get a down payment on a house he could handle the monthly payments. There is a particular house asking price $95,000 that they could purchase and fix up over time. If we can reach $300 in the next couple days, I will match it. I would love to show these 3 that their faith and prayers are not in vain. God bless and if you cannot give, please pray for them