Need deposit to move

Hi, I left my verbally abusive marriage back in March 2026 this year. Leaving my marital home waiting to start my divorce and sale the home. I finally found a landlord that will allow me to move in his town home.... I am self employed and my business is finally growing but the money I had saved has ran out do to paying for my daughters graduation things, having to survive and eat while living with my brother and just recently losing my car to a car accident..... if i can just get in this place I can have stability and start a new life. My dad, mom and oldest brother passed away during my marriage so I don't have much support. Please help