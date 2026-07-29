Need assistance with bills.

My brother and I moved 5 months ago, we both had trouble finding jobs during this time, eating up all that we had saved. I work as a contractor Retail Merchandiser, and my brother is working as a busser. I'm currently trying to find better employment because, I just don't make enough to cover my end. Most of what I've made has gone to keeping the both of us fed, and putting what I can towards bills.





My brother has a Dog, and I have two cats.

We've only been able to keep our apartment because of friends and family sending us some help. We both individually owe a couple thousand to friends and family.





My brother has a back-up plan, I don't have one that doesn't involve me going homeless with two cats that are 75% of the reason why I wake up in the morning. I'm only sharing that because I don't want the cats be holed up in a car in Texas heat. That's the main reason I'm making this, it's for my cats, if I didn't have them with me, I could care less what happened to me, my brother's plan doesn't have the space for me and the cats, since he's moving in with his gf and her family.





My brother doesn't know I'm making this, and I feel like an embarrassment of a older brother because no matter how many jobs I applied to, never got a response back for 3 months until I landed the merchandiser gig that isn't reliable enough pay wise to live off of.





The 400$ goal is just enough to pay off the rest of what we owe in rent, hopefully giving us another month, and to finally find something sustainable as a job for myself. I don't know when the eviction notice will come in, because in the past it came in on the 10th, while last month it came in on the 21st because of a new building manager.





So anything will help, anything beyond the goal will go into future bills, giving a safety net for the time being.





Received the eviction notice Jun 18th, we have until Jun 21st. We are talking to the buildings manager tomorrow to see if we can get a week extention.