Need a Vehicle

My husband of 30 years passed 2 years ago. We have lost his income. Now the vehicle i have been driving has been down for almost 2 months. With the help of some in the community we have tried everything to get the car running without fail. We do not have the funds to keep throwing money into it. We are just trying to receive help enough to buy a decent used vehicle so i can get my daughter back and forth to work and be able to run to the grocery store. My daughter does not drive at this time due to some health issue that can impair driving. My son works 10 to 12 hour days. I am in the process of looking for a job but can not have one without a car. So please look into your hearts to help us out. This is my family.