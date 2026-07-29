Need a vehicle

I'm currently driving my wifes car 45mins to work everyday and I work 10 hour shifts. Desperately need another family friendly reilabe vehicle so my wife can have her car back incase something happens while I'm at work. We have 3 kids with a 4th on the way. With prices everywhere getting so high we are having a hard time putting anything towards another vehicle. We have 5 more months till our 4th child is here and Desperately need one by then.