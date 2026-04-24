Need a Reliable Vehicle to Rebuild My Life

I am asking for help as I work to get back on my feet and regain my independence. Having reliable transportation is essential for me to get to work, attend appointments, handle daily responsibilities, and continue moving forward with my life.

At this time, I am without a dependable vehicle, which has made even simple tasks difficult. My goal is to raise enough funds to purchase a reliable vehicle so I can safely and consistently get where I need to go.

The money raised through this campaign will go directly toward:

Purchasing a vehicle Vehicle registration Auto insurance

Any amount, no matter how small, will help me get one step closer to being back on the road. If you are unable to donate, sharing this fundraiser with others would be greatly appreciated.

Thank you for your kindness, support, prayers, and encouragement during this time. Your generosity will help me rebuild stability and regain the freedom that comes with having reliable transportation.

With gratitude,

Elizabeth Bordeaux 🚗❤️