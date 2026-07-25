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Need a kidney transplant/I want to live!!!

Fundraiser created byMaria Kucer

Fundraiser funds will be received by Maria Kucer

Need a kidney transplant/I want to live!!!

I’m sharing this with the people who know me and my story. But if you can share this with others please feel free to! Shares and prayers are appreciated! I had a life-saving liver transplant 9 years ago. It was a catastrophic illness that wiped me out…literally! I was blessed though because I received a second chance when a family who lost a loved one decided to give me a second chance at life- I treasure that to this day! I should’ve received a dual transplant because at that time my kidneys took a hit and I had an acute kidney injury as a result of the transplant. Doctors were hopeful that my kidneys would wake up. They did! But they were always compromised. Now 9 years later, I need that kidney transplant. This is my 2 nd catastrophic illness in as many years. I am grateful to God for those extra 9 years but I am not ready to die! I do good things with my life and never take any day for granted!!! I try to make others happy and I help my neighbors with whatever I can do for them when they need. Financially, I have never been able to catch up to where I was prior to getting ill. I’m just grateful to be able to survive and it’s been difficult with this second sickness.


I need to travel to different hospitals because I have what has been termed a complex case. Some hospitals aren’t interested in me and the ones with potential are sometimes a distance from where I live. Thank God for my sister and some close friends who help out. Many of you have come to my aid financially and physically. If I ever get the chance to do for you, I will in a heartbeat 💓!


Givesendgo has truly been a blessing. I never want anyone to feel pressured to give of yourself if you are not able. Prayers and shares fill my heart and soul!


As time goes by, like pages of an open book in the wind, my struggles are increasing and time is of the essence now more than ever.


I have rescheduled transplant evaluations that had to be missed due to hospital stays recently (broken elbow after a hard fall, a-fib due to overdoing dialysis)…


i am trying to keep hope alive!!! I’m trying to stay alive !! I’m young at heart ♥️


I pray for you all too and I am ever grateful!



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