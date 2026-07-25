Need a car! Izabelle Nelson

Hi everyone! ❤️





I'm 16 years old and I'll be getting my driver's license in about a week! This school year, I'll be participating in PHCA (Professional Health Careers Academy), a program through the hospital that lets me gain hands-on experience while still in high school.





I'm trying to save for my first car so I can get from home to the hospital and then to school every day. It doesn't need to be anything fancy—just something safe and reliable that gets me from point A to point B.





If anyone is willing to donate any amount to help me reach my goal, I would be incredibly grateful. Every dollar helps, and if you aren't able to donate, sharing this post would mean just as much.





Feel free to get in touch with me if you have any questions. If you'd like to help, my Cash App is $izabellenelson1210.





Thank you all so much for your kindness!!