Neck and Back Surgery

Hello everyone,





My name is Tim, and I'm reaching out with a humble heart during one of the most challenging seasons of my life.





After years of living with severe neck and lower back pain, nerve damage, and spinal degeneration, I've reached the point where surgery is no longer optional. This week I will undergo surgery to replace two vertebrae in my neck. Later this year, I am also scheduled for major lower back surgeries to replace four vertebrae.





These procedures are necessary to relieve the pain, restore stability, and give me the opportunity to regain my quality of life.





As many of you know, I have worked hard to provide for my family. Being unable to work during my recovery will create a significant financial burden. Although I will receive short-term disability benefits, they will not fully cover our monthly expenses. Medical bills, insurance costs, prescriptions, travel to appointments, and everyday household expenses will continue while my income is reduced.





Asking for help has never been easy for me. I have always preferred to be the one helping others. But I've come to realize that sometimes God works through the kindness and generosity of people around us.





My faith in Jesus Christ has been my foundation throughout this journey. I know God is in control, and I trust His plan even when I don't understand every step. This season has strengthened my faith and reminded me that we are never meant to carry life's burdens alone.





Any donation, no matter the amount, will help relieve the financial pressure on my family as I focus on healing and rehabilitation. If you are unable to give financially, I completely understand. Your prayers, encouragement, and sharing this fundraiser with others would mean just as much.





Please pray for:

- A successful surgery.

- Wisdom for my surgeons and medical team.

- A smooth recovery.

- Strength and peace for my wife and family.

- God's continued guidance throughout this journey.





Thank you for taking the time to read my story and for standing beside us during this difficult season. Your generosity, prayers, and encouragement mean more than words can express.





God bless you,





Tim Stewart





"Cast all your anxiety on Him because He cares for you." — 1 Peter 5:7



