Flood Recovery in Ashe and Watauga Counties

**Help Rebuild the North Carolina Mountain Communities**

The mountains of North Carolina are our second home, our happy place. They’ve given us countless memories, peace, and a sense of belonging. So much so that for the past few years we've been trying to find our own little slice of heaven up there that we can call home. Now, they need our help. In three days, we’ll be traveling to Watauga and Ashe county to deliver essential materials and funds to aid in the clean-up and rebuilding efforts as much as we can, and we need your help! We need your support to restore this beautiful place we all love. Any donation, big or small, will go directly toward helping these resilient communities recover. We plan to travel with a large trailer containing the essential supplies to offer what little help and relief we can. Thank you for helping us bring hope back to the mountains!

This is going to be a quick fundraiser because as of now we plan to head up there the evening of September 29th. All money received will go directly toward purchasing supplies and packing the trailer as full as we can.

**For local Charlotte/Matthews donations, you can drop your supplies off at our home between Tuesday and Wednesday morning so that we can pack the trailer. Please message me for our address if you do not have it.

From what we are told, the highest need is for the following, which we will continue to update as we hear from friends and family members who live in the mountains:

The more money we receive, the more supplies we can purchase. We would love to go to UHaul on Wednesday and tell them we need the biggest trailer they have! Even better, force us to make a few trips!

Thank you for all of the help,

Lindsay and Matt-Simone Medical



