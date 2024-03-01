National Citizens Inquiry 2024 Hearings

Goal:
CAD $125,000
Raised:
CAD $12,077
Campaign funds will be received by NATIONAL CITIZENS INQUIRY
The National Citizens Inquiry is a citizen-led, citizen-organized, citizen-funded initiative, created with the purpose of looking into the measures that the governments of Canada took in response to the global COVID-19 event.
Canadians recognized that their governments could not and would not do an unbiased inquiry into the actions of the government during the COVID-19 public health event that started in late 2019.
Volunteers organized, and created a structure whereby an in-person inquiry could be held in 8 cities across Canada to hear the testimony of expert and lay witnesses that would shed light on the full-spectrum of events of the COVID-19 era within Canada.
The purpose of the inquiry was to listen, learn and recommend, and to generate a report and list of recommendations that officials and stake holders could then use to improve upon the government's public health response during 2019 to present, and as a result the Commissioners Final Report was released on November 28, 2024.
The National Citizens Inquiry did not stop there. Canadians delivered an unprecedented response to the hearings and the immense wealth of knowledge, information and testimony that the hearings produced, and it was quickly understood that the NCI needed to continue to hold hearings in order to provide Canadians with a complete picture in order to hold officials accountable for the multitude of human rights violations, illegality and malfeasance that appeared during the COVID-19 public health event.
The National Citizens Inquiry is a registered not-for-profit corporation in Canada, and its Board of Directors, Members and all other positions within the NCI is purely volunteer, with no salaried positions, with the exception of a small monthly administrative cost for office administration and social media as needed.
The cost of each 3-day hearing is approximately $35-40k, and the goal of the NCI is to hold a minimum of 3 hearings in 2024.
Thank you we appreciate your dedication to this cause! God Bless!
I think the incredible work done by this group will is invaluable.
We are grateful for your important and courageous work. May God bless your efforts to shine a light on the crimes committed so that justice can become a reality and so that in the future others are spared the suffering experienced by so many in the past five years.
Thank you for your tireless efforts to get the truth out - it will make a difference.
Thank you! Canada and its people are worth fighting for.
To NCI, I am very, very grateful for the work you have done and the accomplishments of bringing Truth to Light. Thank you to everyone involved.
Keep fighting!!
the fight for freedom never ends
Thank you for all you do. The info that NCI releases is life changing!
Thank you for all you have done to bring the truth to Canadians. Let's all keep speaking the truth!
Thanks for all you do.
Keep up the good work but don't digress too much. Pharma dictatorship is still the number one threat to our health and safety.
Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.
Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.