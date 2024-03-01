National Citizens Inquiry 2024 Hearings

The National Citizens Inquiry is a citizen-led, citizen-organized, citizen-funded initiative, created with the purpose of looking into the measures that the governments of Canada took in response to the global COVID-19 event.

Canadians recognized that their governments could not and would not do an unbiased inquiry into the actions of the government during the COVID-19 public health event that started in late 2019.

Volunteers organized, and created a structure whereby an in-person inquiry could be held in 8 cities across Canada to hear the testimony of expert and lay witnesses that would shed light on the full-spectrum of events of the COVID-19 era within Canada.

The purpose of the inquiry was to listen, learn and recommend, and to generate a report and list of recommendations that officials and stake holders could then use to improve upon the government's public health response during 2019 to present, and as a result the Commissioners Final Report was released on November 28, 2024.

The National Citizens Inquiry did not stop there. Canadians delivered an unprecedented response to the hearings and the immense wealth of knowledge, information and testimony that the hearings produced, and it was quickly understood that the NCI needed to continue to hold hearings in order to provide Canadians with a complete picture in order to hold officials accountable for the multitude of human rights violations, illegality and malfeasance that appeared during the COVID-19 public health event.

The National Citizens Inquiry is a registered not-for-profit corporation in Canada, and its Board of Directors, Members and all other positions within the NCI is purely volunteer, with no salaried positions, with the exception of a small monthly administrative cost for office administration and social media as needed.

The cost of each 3-day hearing is approximately $35-40k, and the goal of the NCI is to hold a minimum of 3 hearings in 2024.





