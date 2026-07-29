NC state funds for Angelo

Hello my name is Cameron Murphy. I'm roommates with an amazing very smart and determined young man- Angelo who has been working his whole life to be an immigration lawyer. He is so smart and he's such a good person who has been through way too much in his life, were both just teenagers still who were kicked out of our homes and struggle to get by but no matter what he hasn't given up on his dream until randomly this morning at 7am it said that his financial help amount changed after he fixed an issue with residency and he has to pay $4000 before the 12th or he can't go and the only payment plan requires a 40% down payment totalling to 2000 dollars. I don't know what to do I have tried everything I can to help him. He has always been such a good and kind person who just wants to help others. He grew up seeing first hand how badly people can be affected by immigration lawyers who take advantage of their clients which happens so often and he wants to do everything he can to make a difference and fight for everyone. Please anything helps anything at all. Angelo has changed my life and showed me how much one person can change someone's life for the better. I don't know what I would do without him and the one thing in life that means the most to him is his education. He's been working his whole life to get to this college and after being accepted and having all the aid he can possibly get he's unable to go because of this fee.