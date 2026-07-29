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Buy the Mac Save the App

Goal$1,200 USD
Raised$105 USD

Fundraiser created byMichael Harshbarger

Fundraiser funds will be received by NavyCRF.com

Buy the Mac Save the App

Buy the Mac, Save the App

NavyCRF already has created the DEP Guide Android app.

Now we need to build and publish the Apple version.


That should be simple, right?

Wrong.


Because Apple, in its endless quest to make sure nobody accidentally escapes the orchard, they require Apple hardware to run the software needed to build Apple mobile apps. You cannot just use any normal computer like a reasonable person. No. You need a Mac to build the app for the iPhone.


Apparently, the iPhone app must be born on Apple soil.


So here we are.

NavyCRF has already pushed forward with the Android side. The app is being built to support Navy recruiters, Future Sailors, and the recruiting community with practical tools, information, and resources in one place. But to reach the iPhone crowd, we need the machine Apple demands as tribute.


The goal is $1,200 for a MacBook Pro capable of handling Apple app development, testing, updates, and publishing.


This is not a “buy us a shiny toy” campaign.

This is a “we need the correct tool so the app can exist on iPhones without me trying to perform digital witchcraft on a Windows laptop” campaign.


I tried reasoning with Apple.

They did not answer.

I considered yelling at the screen.

The screen remained expensive.

I looked at older used Macs.


Several appeared to be held together by hope, charger issues, and a seller description that said “works great” while also listing every major part as “probably fine.”


So we are doing this the right way.

NavyCRF needs a MacBook Pro so we can build the Apple version of the app and keep moving the mission forward.


If you want to help NavyCRF get the app onto iPhones, this is the moment.

Donate what you can.

Share it if you cannot.

Mock Apple’s hardware rules quietly, because we still need their app store approval.

Goal: $1,200

Mission: Build the Apple version of the NavyCRF app

Campaign: Buy the Mac, Save the App


Look, I can't afford it I already pay money every year to keep NavyCRF running and I don't make anything from the T-shirt sales.


I want to do this because you field recruiters are absolutely incredible people and it helps me learn new skills. Not to mention the DEPers/Future Sailors who will go to serve this country. This app will be an awesome resource for them! But I can't get this app done without that (used) Macbook. Help me out guys!

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