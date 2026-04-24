Navy Veteran help to Cross the Finish Line

Hello, my name is Pamela Grimm, and I am asking for help during an important milestone in my life.

I am a proud U.S. Navy veteran who served my country honorably from 1988 to 1994. After leaving the military, I dedicated many years to serving others through customer service roles and helping people in my community. Now, as a senior citizen, I have worked hard to pursue a lifelong dream of earning my Bachelor's Degree in Psychology from Colorado Technical University.

After years of balancing school, work, financial challenges, and personal hardships, I am scheduled to graduate on June 6, 2026. This achievement represents perseverance, faith, and a commitment to helping others. My goal is to continue my education and eventually become a counselor, assisting individuals who struggle with alcohol and drug addiction and supporting those who are working to rebuild their lives.

Unfortunately, I currently owe approximately $1,200 in outstanding educational expenses. Without assistance, this financial burden may prevent me from fully completing the final requirements associated with earning my degree.

As someone living on a limited income, I have exhausted many of the resources available to me. Asking for help is not easy, but I believe that sometimes we all need a helping hand to reach the finish line.

Any contribution, no matter the size, will help me move one step closer to graduation and to a future where I can use my education to serve others. If you are unable to donate, sharing this fundraiser with your family, friends, church, veteran organizations, and social networks would mean the world to me.

Thank you for taking the time to read my story. Your kindness, support, and prayers are deeply appreciated. Together, you can help a Navy veteran achieve a lifelong dream and begin a new chapter of service to others.

With gratitude,

Pamela Grimm

U.S. Navy Veteran

Bachelor of Science in Psychology Candidate

Graduating June 2026