Peter Navarro's Legal Defense Fund

NO NEED FOR MORE DONATIONS NOW!

My Dear Friends and Supporters,





You have done a fantastic job helping me meet the most difficult challenge of my life. For now, there is no more need for further donations to this legal defense fund pending decisions from both the Federal District Court of Appeals in Washington, D.C. and, eventually, the U.S. Supreme Court.





As you know, my case, U.S. v. Peter Navarro, is destined to be a landmark case in the determination of law regarding the invocation of executive privilege and the constitutional separation of powers.





I was sent to prison before my appeal was even heard – and quite prematurely by vicious acts of three Democrat judges named Amit Mehta, Cornelia Pillard, and Patricia Millett.





Yet even though I have “served my time” at the hands of these corrupt jurists and will never get that time back, justice will not be served until the full appeal of my case is heard.





U.S. v. Peter Navarro is a case of “first impression” that raises two key issues:





Does Congress have the legal authority to subpoena a senior White House advisor when executive privilege applies? What constitutes a “proper” or “formal” invocation of privilege?

To the first question, the answer must be unequivocally “no” in accordance with both George Washington’s doctrine of executive privilege and long-standing Department of Justice policy in support of absolute testimonial immunity for senior White House advisors and “alter egos” of the president.





To the second question, we argue, in accordance with prior Supreme Court dicta, that executive privilege is presumptive. Yet, even if the courts rule otherwise, the privilege was properly invoked.





These are important questions that must be settled. If I lose my appeal, this country will have lost the long-understood benefits to effective presidential decision-making the Supreme Court has recognized.



