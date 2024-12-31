Peter Navarro's Legal Defense Fund

Campaign funds will be received by Peter Navarro
December 31st, 2024
Dear Friends,
You have done a fantastic job helping me meet the most difficult challenge of my life. You MADE 2024 for me with your financial support and prayers.
For now, there is no more need for further donations to this legal defense fund pending decisions from both the Federal District Court of Appeals in Washington, D.C. and, eventually, the U.S. Supreme Court.
As you know, my case, U.S. v. Peter Navarro, is destined to be a landmark case in the determination of law regarding the invocation of executive privilege and the constitutional separation of powers.
I was sent to prison before my appeal was even heard – and quite prematurely by vicious acts of three Democrat judges named Amit Mehta, Cornelia Pillard, and Patricia Millett.
Yet even though I have “served my time” at the hands of these corrupt jurists and will never get that time back, justice will not be served until the full appeal of my case is heard.
U.S. v. Peter Navarro is a case of “first impression” that raises two key issues:
1. Does Congress have the legal authority to subpoena a senior White House advisor when executive privilege applies?
2. What constitutes a “proper” or “formal” invocation of privilege?
To the first question, the answer must be unequivocally “no” in accordance with both George Washington’s doctrine of executive privilege and long-standing Department of Justice policy in support of absolute testimonial immunity for senior White House advisors and “alter egos” of the president.
To the second question, we argue, in accordance with prior Supreme Court dicta, that executive privilege is presumptive. Yet, even if the courts rule otherwise, the privilege was properly invoked.
These are important questions that must be settled. If I lose my appeal, this country will have lost the long-understood benefits to effective presidential decision-making the Supreme Court has recognized.
So stay tuned! Depending on how the courts rule, I may need additional help. But for now, all I need is your prayers and all I can offer is my deepest gratitude.
April 15th, 2024
UPDATE ON DR. NAVARRO’S IMPRISONMENT AND LEGAL DEFENSE FUND: ONE MONTH DOWN, THREE TO GO
This upcoming Tuesday will mark one month since Dr. Navarro began serving his four-month long prison sentence at the Federal Correctional Institution of Miami for challenging a subpoena he was issued by the illegally-formed January 6th Committee, which has since been disbanded by Congress.
After being convicted by a D.C. jury and sentenced to four months in federal prison by Judge Amit Mehta—the same judge responsible for handing down some of the lengthiest prison sentences for participants in the January 6th, 2021 protest—Dr. Navarro bravely walked into federal prison away from his family and friends to fight for our constitutional rights.
Dr. Navarro is in good spirits and is stronger than ever.
Prior to reporting to prison, the U.S. Department of Justice and Chief Supreme Court Justice John Roberts denied a last-minute appeal Dr. Navarro filed asking if he could remain outside of federal prison while appealing his case. Consequentially, this added hundreds of thousands of dollars to Dr. Navarro’s legal bills. His new fundraising goal is $2 million.
If you are able, please kindly consider donating what you can help with Dr. Navarro’s Legal Defense Fund. If you are unable to donate, please consider saying a prayer for Dr. Navarro, as God always hears and answers the prayers of His children.
Dr. Navarro sincerely appreciates everyone’s generosity and prayers.
All of Dr. Navarro’s social media posts are temporarily being handled and managed independently of him.
February 8th, 2024
URGENT CALL TO ACTION!
Team,
It's not a cancer diagnosis, but it is certainly bad news.
The judge in my case has denied the request of my attorneys to keep me out of prison pending appeal of my conviction for contempt of Congress. If that judge's ruling holds, I could be in a prison cell within a matter of weeks.
According to my attorneys, this was a quite unexpected ruling by the court given the facts in the case. This is a textbook case of "first impressions" for which there are many open and substantial questions and little good or settled law. In such first impressions cases, it is the norm to allow a defendant to remain free while a higher court, often the Supreme Court, weighs the substantial questions associated with such novel cases and issues.
Consider here:
This unexpected decision by the judge has added hundreds of thousands of dollars MORE to the cost of my case.
At http://givesendgo.com/navarro, YOU can help me raise the requisite funds.
My mission now is not just to keep my freedom. Far more importantly, it is to defend the constitutional separation of powers against a partisan and weaponized congress and Biden White House. If I win, we all win.
I take comfort in the gospel of Matthew 5:10-12: "Blessed are those who are persecuted for righteousness’ sake." Enduring persecution for righteousness’ sake means standing firm in our faith, obedience, and integrity, even when it leads to suffering.
With your help and support, I will indeed stand firm.
Your generous donations and prayers will help me as this battle rages on.
PLEASE SEND WHAT YOU CAN TODAY AT HTTP://GIVESENDGO.COM/NAVARRO
We have just begun to fight!
Peter Navarro
January 28th, 2024
Team,
I bring you the worst possible news. On January 25, the judge in my case handed down the harshest sentence possible, and I am now starring down the barrel of a significant prison term for simply doing my duty to the constitution, this country, and the oath of office I took as a senior White House advisor to President Donald J. Trump.
It is now up to an appeals court – and likely the US Supreme Court -- to determine my ultimate fate, and far more importantly the fate of the constitutional separation of powers and the critical role executive privilege plays as a linchpin of effective presidential decision-making.
To win this important fight for our country, I need your continued help. In the wake of my harsh sentencing, I have seen an outpouring of prayers and financial support from good and decent American folk like you. Yet, I am still short of my goal.
Please help me reach that goal by making an additional contribution NOW to my legal defense fund here at http://givesendgo.com/navarro
I take comfort now in the wisdom of Matthew (5:10-12): Blessed are those who are persecuted for righteousness’ sake, for theirs is the kingdom of heaven.
It is YOU who have given me both strength and the means to fight this fight!
January 20th, 2024
Dear Supporter,
I need both your financial support and your prayers RIGHT NOW. Click here to read the attached story and you will see why.
Biden's storm troopers want to put me in prison for SIX MONTHS for doing my constitutional duty.
Please contribute NOW here a GiveSendGo
Thanks!
Peter
January 17th, 2024
Team,
The Judge in my case has ruled against a mistrial for jury tampering. Click here to read the article.
Now, January 25, 2024 looms as the day I will be sentenced for an alleged crime that no senior White House official has ever been charged with -- I face up to two years in prison.
I therefore need to ask you once again for your additional financial support and prayers. Please help me raise the additional funds I will need to appeal the case on what will be very strong constitutional separation of powers grounds.
If I win that appeal, I will not only preserve my freedom. I will have successfully defended this country and its constitution against the partisan weaponization of Congress' illegitimate subpoena powers.
So please, send $5, $25, $50, or whatever you can comfortably spare in these hard times in Joe Biden's America so I can hit back against this injustice with both fists.
Peter Navarro
November 21st, 2023
During this holiday season, I want to express my deepest gratitude and love for all of those who have sent me their dollars and prayers. Your numbers have swelled to more than 12,000 patriotic Americans.
The bad news is that I will be sentenced on January 25, 2024, for up to two years in prison for an alleged crime which no senior White House advisor has ever been charged with. Moreover, my prosecution directly contradicted the established policy of the Department of InJustice for more than 50 years against the compelled testimony of senior White House aides such as myself. It's pure Biden weaponization of our DOJ.
The very GOOD news is that I have an excellent chance of overturning my conviction on appear. My bigger hope is to settle good law on the constitutional separation of powers in a way that protects and promotes effective presidential decision-making.
To advance that appeal, I still need to raise more than $200,000 and will still need your help.
However, this is a two-way street, so look for a holiday gift coming to you soon in an email.
Best,
Peter Navarro
September 2nd, 2023
I am humbled and thankful for the outpouring of support this week. As I go on trial for my life next week, I will keep you posted.
Thanks for all your prayers and thanks for your strong financial support.
Let's beat them together!
Peter
Check this video out for more info on the case. We are headed for the Supreme Court!
https://rumble.com/v3e5l9c-navarro-and-trump-head-for-the-supreme-court.html
August 28th, 2023
Team,
Can't thank you enough for the great outpouring of support!!!!
Had a big evidentiary hearing today which emphasized the incredibly important Constitutional issues at the heart of my case.
Remember here: I'm the first senior White House Advisor EVER to be prosecuted for this alleged crime which the Department of Justice itself has said for more than 50 years isn't a crime at all!
Please encourage a friend to help build the fund. Need to raise another $150,000 in next two weeks!
Peter
July 27th, 2023
Dear Friend,
As my old Boss gets indicted once again by a partisan, woke, and weaponized Department of INJustice, I'm about to go to trial for my life. If I lose, I face up to two years in prison for simply doing my duty to my country, the Constitution, and my Commander-in-Chief.
This case is a lot more than about me. It's about the sanctity of the Constitution's separation of powers.
Please, if you can, right now simply match your original contribution, and I'll be just fine.
I NEED your help once again. I just got my latest legal bill -- another $100,000.
Thanks in advance!
Peter Navarro
July 27th, 2023
Dear Friend,
As my old Boss gets indicted once again by a partisan, woke, and weaponized Department of INJustice, I'm about to go to trial for my life. If I lose, I face up to two years in prison for simply doing my duty to my country, the Constitution, and my Commander-in-Chief.
This case is a lot more than about me. It's about the sanctity of the Constitution's separation of powers.
Please, if you can, right now simply match your original contribution, and I'll be just fine.
I NEED your help once again. I just got my latest legal bill -- another $100,000.
Thanks in advance!
Peter Navarro
April 5th, 2023
Dear Fellow Patriot and Navarro Supporter,
I need your help once more. I’m asking you to donate ONCE AGAIN to my legal defense fund. I don’t know what other way to say it.
PLEASE GO TO HTTP://GIVESENDGO.COM/NAVARRO TO HELP ME WITH YOUR DONATION!!!!!
In my time of greatest need, YOU were kind enough to generously support me. Through your financial help and prayers, I have been able to wage a fierce fight against a weaponized Department of Injustice and a Biden regime singularly focused on putting both Donald John Trump and his closest advisors behind bars.
The parallels between the legal attacks on Donald Trump and me are striking.
• Donald Trump is the first president in American history to be criminally indicted. I am the first senior White House advisor in the entire history of our republic ever to be charged with contempt of Congress.
• Donald Trump’s Mar a Lago property was needlessly assaulted by a battalion of FBI agents. I was needlessly assaulted at an airport by five armed FBI agents and put in leg irons.
• Donald Trump faces up to four years in prison for every count a Manhattan jury might find him guilty of. I face up to two years in prison if I am found guilty.
• And, of course, those who seek to put President Trump and me in prison are all Democrats – from Joe Biden and Nancy Pelosi to now the George Soros-backed Manhattan radical Alvin Bragg.
This partisan weaponization tells the lie that our American justice system is blind and fair. Clearly, it is not.
To strike back against Joe Biden’s dual system of injustice, I’m asking for your support RIGHT NOW!
In this month of April, my legal team has to submit very detailed briefs to protect my freedom. It is through the preparation of such briefs where the legal bills add up. To date, my legal fees have already exceeded an astonishing half a million dollars!
To advance my fight, I’m asking you to help me raise another $100,000 in the next seven days.
If you simply match your previous donation to my legal defense fund, together we will meet that goal!.
You are not alone in this fight! Nearly 5,000 donors have helped me raise enough to pay my legal bills to date – and I have been deeply humbled by this outpouring of support.
Now, however, as I have said, more legal bills will be coming soon. So please. Donate TODAY whatever you can.
I know these are tough times in America because of the mismanagement of our economy by the Biden regime. But my mission right now is to return Donald Trump to the White House in 2025; and I can’t do that if they put me in prison.
So please help today! God Speed.
Sincerely,
Peter Navarro
Former Trump White House Advisor and Manufacturing Czar
http://Peternavarro.substack.com
