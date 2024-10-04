The MOST Powerful Solution To ALL Our Problems!

We, Jim Gale and Cory Endrulat are on a mission to share...

The Solution To The World’s BIGGEST Problems!

“You never change things by fighting the existing reality. To change something, build a new model that makes the existing model obsolete” - Buckminster Fuller. This Is The New Model!





Donation Suggestion: $15-25

Please provide an email address and your Unitree email address (if it's not the same) so we can send you the following:

GIFTS FOR YOU, BY SUPPORTING OUR PROJECT:

- We Will Send You A Digital Version Of Our Book "Natural Intelligence: The Technology of Peace"

- You Will Also Get Unitree Tokens.

Learn about that here: https://www.unitree.earth/tokenomics.aspx

By supporting our mission, you are directly contributing to a transformative future. Unitree combines blockchain technology with permaculture agroforestry to address critical global challenges such as environmental conservation, food security, and community resilience. Your support will enable us to develop sustainable projects, and in return, you will receive Unitree tokens, representing a stake in these ventures. To receive your tokens, sign up on our platform at https://www.unitree.earth. Together, we can create a more equitable and eco-friendly world, one project at a time. Join us in building a regenerative tomorrow!





Our Use-Of-Funds:



Our use of funds will be guided by The Permaculture Ethics: Earth Care, People Care, Voluntary Share or Future Care... Reinvesting our surplus to Earth Care and People Care!

Jim Gale: Second Chance University, The School/CSA model, The Studio at Galt's, The Council of 12.

"WE, those of us who get it... WE are starting a trend that will lead to mass adoption of these ethics,,, Right NOW! For example... Because of my standing in the Freedom community, I've been offered shares of a dozen+ companies. I've asked all of these friends to keep their equity/$ until such time as the strategy is ready. We are now ready! My family and I live completely off-grid and we have everything we need provided by the land that we steward... Including profits from AirB&Bs! So, I will be donating ALL of this 'surplus' to the 'Council'! For more info regarding our Council... Read Our Book!"

Cory: Treedom Project, Educational & Outreach Campaigns, Several Websites & Health Revealed Project, College Campus Events

"I have done my online work of many documentaries, videos and books for free for 4 years+, often working all day everyday extensively, on both tedious and creative projects. I am passionate about nature and I believe we now have laid out the strategy before the world, for how we can create a mass ripple effect of change. I would love for the funds to be re-circulated into the education we are providing, and those solutions which the education points toward."





What Are The World’s Biggest Problems? War, Political Corruption, Scarcity, World Hunger, Food Insecurity, Mental Illness, Cancer, Heart Disease, Infertility, Environmental Pollution and Deforestation, Poverty and Unemployment, Mass Extinction, Tyranny, The Rise of Artificial Intelligence.

We will reverse ALL of these problems by integrating the solution into the fabric of our society!

“Though the problems of the world are increasingly complex, the solutions remain embarrassingly simple.” - Bill Mollison. This Is The Embarrassingly Simple Solution!





The Solution:

1. Create awareness of the simple idea whose time has come:

We need to take the poisons out of our lives and grow food instead of lawns.

“There is one thing stronger than all the armies in the world, and that is an idea whose time has come” - Victor Hugo. This Is The Idea Whose Time Has Come!

2. Influencers organize call out and invite the corporations and individuals to sell LIFE INSTEAD OF DEATH, to catalyze a shift in awareness that leads to mass adoption.

“Those who love peace must learn to organize as effectively as those who love war”- Martin Luther King, Jr. This Is How We Organize For Peace!





Churches: The churches will demonstrate God’s design (Garden of Eden)

Prisons: The inmates will cultivate their own food, recidivism (crime) will be cut by over 50%.

Schools: The students will grow their own poison-free food, childhood diabetes, suicide and depression trends will be reversed, and the children will heal.

Military: The military will supplant guns and bullets for shovels and seeds, abundance defeats scarcity, scarcity is the catalyst for fear, fear is the catalyst for war.

Medicine: “Let thy food be thy medicine” – Hippocrates.

Politicians: Leading ethical politicians have committed their support.

Every park will grow food. Every hungry person will have access to food. Every school and prison will become a nursery. HOAs and Churches will create and support CSA programs.

To get specific, here is one of the things we are doing: Second Chance University, the Largest University in the World is working with the Council of 12 to implement this strategy in prisons.

“Whatever the mind can conceive and believe, it can achieve.”- Napoleon Hill.

Can you conceive of a world at peace? Believe it!

Detailed Strategy: Purchase the Book “Natural Intelligence: The Technology of Peace”or visit and learn more on NITA.ONE or BraveHeartNation.com





Sowing Seeds of Change: Jim Gale and Cory Endrulat's Vision for a Sustainable Future

In a world grappling with many problems, two visionaries are planting the seeds of transformation. Jim Gale and Cory Endrulat have embarked on a mission to revolutionize our relationship with nature and each other through the powerful combination of permaculture and voluntaryism.

The Vision

Jim and Cory believe that by reconnecting people with the natural world and fostering a spirit of voluntary cooperation, we can create thriving, resilient communities. Their unique approach integrates sustainable agriculture, ecological design, and principles of non-coercion to empower individuals and heal our planet.

The Tools for Change



To spread their message far and wide, Jim and Cory have many projects including:

A groundbreaking book called "Natural Intelligence: The Technology of Peace" that demystifies permaculture principles and voluntaryist philosophy for a general audience, to help unify individuals around the most powerful solutions in the modern world.

A series of videos that provide guidance and outreach for implementing sustainable solutions.

A powerful short document which shares the strategy on how we change the world.

The Call to Action

Your support can help Jim and Cory:

Share or expand their material to reach more schools, prisons, hospitals, and public spaces.

Distribute their book to inspire a wider audience.

Produce video content to spread the word.

Contributing to this campaign which supports everything we are doing.





By contributing, you're not just funding a project – you're investing in a regenerative future. Join Jim Gale and Cory Endrulat in cultivating a world where sustainable abundance and voluntary cooperation flourish. Together, we can grow a better tomorrow.





Jim Gale's Work: FoodForestAbundance.com | GaltsLanding.Farm | t.me/foodforestabundance

Cory Endrulat's Work: Taplink.cc/coryhealth