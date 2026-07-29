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“Help us restore this abandoned farm, PLEASE!!!?

GoalR 1,000,000 ZAR
RaisedR 0 ZAR

Fundraiser created byYule Philiso

Fundraiser funds will be received by Yule Philiso

“Help us restore this abandoned farm, PLEASE!!!?


Empower a Farming Dream — Transform Lives, Fight Unemployment, Restore Land

Our Vision

We are a community-driven agricultural initiative dedicated to sustainable farming, job creation, and environmental restoration in South Africa. Through responsible land stewardship, we aim to combat high unemployment, revive abandoned farmland, and build a pathway toward dignity and economic independence.

Why This Project Matters

• Job Creation & Skills Development

• Sustainable Food Production

• Restoring Alien-Invaded Land

• Building Rural Livelihoods

• Direct Community Benefit

South Africa faces one of the highest unemployment rates globally, with millions—especially youth—struggling to find work. Our initiative empowers people with real skills, real income, and real opportunity.

Our Immediate Needs (Top 3 Priorities)

1. Solar-Powered Water Pump System — R450,000

Provides irrigation independence, enables year-round farming, in the absence of electricity.

2. Soil Working Machinery & Equipment — R380,000

A tractor with essential implements to prepare land efficiently for planting and increase productivity.

3. Chainsaw & Mobile Sawmill — R220,000

Critical for removing invasive trees, restoring the environment, and producing timber for income.

Total Funding Goal: R1,050,000

Every contribution helps—from small to large amounts. Each rand contributes to tools, infrastructure, and transforming abandoned land into a vibrant, productive farm.

Why Your Support Matters

Your donation becomes:

• A job for an unemployed youth

• Food security for vulnerable families

• Restoration of land and water systems

• Skills, dignity, and hope for rural communities

This initiative turns abandoned land into an engine of employment, sustainability, and community development.

How You Can Help

• Donate through the crowdfunding link

• Share the campaign widely

• Sponsor one of the three priority items

• Support monthly with even the smallest contribution

Thank You

Your generosity plants more than crops—it plants hope, opportunity, and future generations of empowered rural entrepreneurs. Together, we can grow futures, restore land, and change lives forever.

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