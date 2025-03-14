Studying on the Aegean Sea

Dear Friends and Family,

I am thrilled to share an incredible opportunity that combines my passion for learning, growing in faith, and preparing for a life of service. This summer, I’ve been given the chance to study abroad in Greece, where I will not only delve deep into the Book of Acts but also visit some of the most significant biblical sites of the early church—Ephesus, Corinth, Athens, and Mars Hill. I 'll also be sailing in the Aegean Sea, learning nautical skills and traveling the same missionary journey that Paul traveled. This journey is about more than just education; it's about strengthening my faith and equipping myself for future ministry in the mission field.

The Experience:

During my time in Greece, I will immerse myself in the study of the Acts of the Apostles, gaining a deeper understanding of the early church’s foundation and the global impact of the Gospel. Walking through the same streets where Paul and other apostles once walked will be life-changing, as I see firsthand the places where the early church was born and where the Gospel was spread.

Biblical Sites:

-Aegean Sea: Sail the same sea that Paul sailed on his missionary journeys, stopping at various islands along the way.

- Ephesus: Explore the ancient city where Paul preached and learn about the early struggles of the church.

- Corinth: Walk the ruins of the city where Paul wrote many of his letters, facing the challenges of a growing church in a pagan world.

- Athens & Mars Hill: Stand where Paul famously addressed the Athenians and learn about the intellectual and cultural context of the Gospel.

These biblical sites will provide a tangible connection to Scripture, grounding my study and my faith in ways that will forever shape my walk with God.

Church Planting with the Joshua Project:

In addition to my studies, I will be working alongside the **Joshua Project**, a church planting ministry in Greece. This ministry is focused on reaching unreached people groups and planting churches in communities that need to hear the Gospel. Through hands-on involvement, I will serve in various capacities—whether it’s assisting with outreach events, supporting local churches, or sharing in the daily work of planting seeds of faith in the hearts of those we meet.

How Your Support Helps:

Your support will make this incredible journey possible. This experience requires funding for travel, living expenses, and ministry work. Specifically, your contributions will help cover:

- Study Program Costs: The academics for my study of Acts and other biblical courses.

- Travel to Biblical Sites: Visiting key locations like Ephesus, Corinth, Athens, and Mars Hill to deepen my understanding of the early church.

- Living & Ministry Expenses: Housing, meals, and other necessary expenses while I work with the Joshua Project, helping plant churches and minister to those in need.

- Mission Field Preparation: This experience is critical in preparing me for the mission field, and your support allows me to focus on growing in my faith and equipping myself for future service.

Why This Matters:

This isn’t just a trip—it’s a calling. The opportunity to study Acts in the places where the early church began, while also serving in a church planting ministry, is one that will lay the foundation for the rest of my life and ministry. Through this journey, I hope to grow deeper in my faith, understand the roots of Christianity in a profound way, and learn what it truly means to be part of the Great Commission.

Your financial contribution would alleviate the burden, enabling debt-free completion this trip. Your prayers, your encouragement, and your support are crucial to making this vision a reality. Whether you can contribute financially or lift me up in prayer, every act of support will help me move closer to fulfilling this calling.

Thank you for joining me in this exciting adventure of faith, service, and study. I can’t wait to see what God will do through this experience, and I look forward to sharing the journey with all of you!

With love and gratitude,

Natalie Klecker