Nationals 26

Hi!! Due to life changes happening and my plans being changed I am now participating and partaking in fine arts this year but college level!! With that being said, it comes with a cost in a very short amount of time which is 675! To be able to make that cost id need the support and community around me to be able to get to that goal!, if you feel comfortable or led to donate anything helps and It means the world to me! Prayers matter to:) I only have less than a month to get 675! Thank you in advanced for your help to making it to nationals as a coach and student this year🤍



