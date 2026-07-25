Taking National Citizens Inquiry in 2026

The National Citizens Inquiry (NCI) is a citizen funded, citizen led, independent initiative to hold government and the institutions accountable for their actions. The NCI is the forum where people can testify under oath to their experiences and to what they experience, where experts testify under oath to what they know to be true, and where independent Commissioners take this testimony and develop recommendations and a report of what the evidence revealed.

The NCI has held inquiries for the past 3 years into the government's actions related to Covid 19 and questioning Are Children Safe In Canada? NCI has the largest collection of sworn testimony to these two topics and will continue this into the future with a new topic.

We are currently determining the topics for 2026 through citizen involvement in a topic selection process where the people get to nominate and vote for the topic that is most pertinent for our country. The NCI is planning on holding four to five hearings in 2026 to uncover the truth of the selected topic.

You can check out our past work at www.nationalcitizensinquiry.ca . The NCI needs your help and donations to fund the coming year. We need $50,000 to launch the coming year and then will need continuing donations at each hearing. Please stand with us as we give the people of Canada a voice.

The Truth Matters.