Back in April 2026, a group of students from Harvest Valley Church received superior with invitation ratings at the North Dakota Assemblies of God Fine Arts Convention for their Human Video, Puppet Show, and multiple art submissions. Their scores earned them an invitation to the National Fine Arts Convention in St. Louis this July.





Would you consider supporting our students as they use their gifts and talents to point people to Jesus? Your financial gift of $10, $25, $50 or any other gift will help cover registration, travel, and lodging costs. Thank you for investing in the next generation of leaders and worshipers.





Fine Arts is a discipleship tool of AG Youth designed to help students discover, develop, and deploy their ministry gifts, inspiring students to use their God-given abilities in the local church, community, and around the world in ministry or secular vocation.