Nathen Tru Cancer Journey

Nathen Tru Perales, has been fighting Rhabdomyosarcoma cancer since 5 months old, tumor in his nasal cavity & neck. He got chemo in San Antonio & proton therapy at MD Anderson in Houston in 2024. He is now 2 years old and those tumors traveled to his Lungs and his nasal cavity tumor has returned hiding behind, now a size of a lemon close to his brain..he had right lung surgery in March 2026, but left lung tumor can’t be removed..started chemo in April 2026 every week till November.. we are asking for financial assistance in medical bills and care.. he doesn’t qualify for full benefits and the extra expenses with parking, food costs and traveling expenses to Austin and Houston for appointments, expenses to his weekly chemo appointments plus hospital stays.. we believe in the power of prayer and healing in Jesus name.. Thank you and GOD Bless!!