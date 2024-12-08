Support Nathan in his Battle Against Cancer

This fall, our son, Nathan was given a devastating Stage 4 Lymphoma Cancer diagnosis. He and his wonderful wife, Mary are devoted parents to their 4 amazing children, ages six to sixteen. Nathan and Mary are overcome with fear and worry about their road ahead. Addition to the actual diagnosis, they are at a loss as to how they will be able to financially take care of their children’s needs and medical costs as he goes through aggressive radiation and chemotherapy treatments.

If you are wondering who Nathan West is, let us tell you about our loving son. His kindness, integrity and compassion know no bounds. His friends will tell you that when they need someone to lend a helping hand with house repairs or just a ride across town, Nathan is their man. We have even seen him and his wife feed, clothe, and shelter children from other families who’ve happened up on tough times. Now it’s Nathan who is facing tough times and could use your helping hands.

We have marveled at the love and thoughtfulness we have experienced from friends and family to date. We write to you now asking for urgently needed support to relieve some of the financial burden that Nathan and his young family are experiencing.

All donations contributed to this GiveSendGo request, no matter how small or large, will go directly to medical and household family needs and bills.

We truly appreciate your participation We hope that you will share this link with your friends and family as well.

Please know that your donations will be received with deepest gratitude.

Danny and Kim West



