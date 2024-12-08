Support Nathan in his Battle Against Cancer

Goal:
USD $7,000
Raised:
USD $5,875
Campaign funds will be received by NATHAN WEST
This fall, our son, Nathan was given a devastating Stage 4 Lymphoma Cancer diagnosis. He and his wonderful wife, Mary are devoted parents to their 4 amazing children, ages six to sixteen. Nathan and Mary are overcome with fear and worry about their road ahead. Addition to the actual diagnosis, they are at a loss as to how they will be able to financially take care of their children’s needs and medical costs as he goes through aggressive radiation and chemotherapy treatments.
If you are wondering who Nathan West is, let us tell you about our loving son. His kindness, integrity and compassion know no bounds. His friends will tell you that when they need someone to lend a helping hand with house repairs or just a ride across town, Nathan is their man. We have even seen him and his wife feed, clothe, and shelter children from other families who’ve happened up on tough times. Now it’s Nathan who is facing tough times and could use your helping hands.
We have marveled at the love and thoughtfulness we have experienced from friends and family to date. We write to you now asking for urgently needed support to relieve some of the financial burden that Nathan and his young family are experiencing.
All donations contributed to this GiveSendGo request, no matter how small or large, will go directly to medical and household family needs and bills.
We truly appreciate your participation We hope that you will share this link with your friends and family as well.
Please know that your donations will be received with deepest gratitude.
Danny and Kim West
Sending much love and prayers.
Much love to you brother
Praying for you all:(.
Deepest condolences. I remember you both as the kindest most down to earth couple.
Just heartbreaking. Love you.
So sorry everyone is going through this, out thoughts and prayers are with you . If we can do anything, please let me know .
Praying for Nathan and your family.
Sending prayers to you Nathan.
Prayers are with you all!
So sorry for your illness! I hope my donation helps!
God bless you and keep you.
Thinking of you all during this difficult time and sending all my love and prayers your way.
Praying for you guys. I’m sorry to hear about this.
We are praying for you all!
Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.
Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.