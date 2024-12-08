Campaign Image

Goal:

 USD $7,000

Raised:

 USD $5,875

Campaign created by Kimberly West

Campaign funds will be received by NATHAN WEST

Support Nathan in his Battle Against Cancer

This fall, our son, Nathan was given a devastating Stage 4 Lymphoma Cancer diagnosis. He and his wonderful wife, Mary are devoted parents to their 4 amazing children, ages six to sixteen.  Nathan and Mary are overcome with fear and worry about their road ahead. Addition to the actual diagnosis, they are at a loss as to how they will be able to financially take care of their children’s needs and medical costs as he goes through aggressive radiation and chemotherapy treatments.

If you are wondering who Nathan West is, let us tell you about our loving son. His kindness, integrity and compassion know no bounds. His friends will tell you that when they need someone to lend a helping hand with house repairs or just a ride across town, Nathan is their man. We have even seen him and his wife feed, clothe, and shelter children from other families who’ve happened up on tough times. Now it’s Nathan who is facing tough times and could use your helping hands.

We have marveled at the love and thoughtfulness we have experienced from friends and family to date. We write to you now asking for urgently needed support to relieve some of the financial burden that Nathan and his young family are experiencing.

All donations contributed to this GiveSendGo request, no matter how small or large, will go directly to medical and household family needs and bills.

We truly appreciate your participation We hope that you will share this link with your friends and family as well.

Please know that your donations will be received with deepest gratitude.

Danny and Kim West


Recent Donations
Show:
Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
29 days ago

Sending much love and prayers.

John Gilliam
$ 500.00 USD
30 days ago

Much love to you brother

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

Kay Mansfield
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 200.00 USD
1 month ago

Praying for you all:(.

Lory Lagoyda
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

Julie Fish
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Deepest condolences. I remember you both as the kindest most down to earth couple.

Taylor Youmans
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Just heartbreaking. Love you.

Melissa Barbour
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Merrill and Rita
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

So sorry everyone is going through this, out thoughts and prayers are with you . If we can do anything, please let me know .

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

Betsy Bowen Meadows
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Praying for Nathan and your family.

Lauren
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Sending prayers to you Nathan.

Babbs
$ 75.00 USD
1 month ago

Prayers are with you all!

Mike Elliott
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

So sorry for your illness! I hope my donation helps!

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

God bless you and keep you.

Nikki Martel
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

Thinking of you all during this difficult time and sending all my love and prayers your way.

Taylor Youmans
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

Praying for you guys. I’m sorry to hear about this.

David and Lindsay
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

We are praying for you all!

Anonymous Giver
$ 1000.00 USD
1 month ago

