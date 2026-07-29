Nathans Universe

Nathan's Universe: Books & Resources for Autistic Children





From an autistic adult to autistic children.





The Problem

Autism is often misunderstood.





Some children are labeled “difficult.”

Some are labeled “brilliant.”

Many are struggling quietly — overwhelmed, anxious, misunderstood, or unable to communicate what is happening inside them.





Parents are exhausted.

Teachers want to help but don’t always know how.

And autistic children rarely see their real internal world reflected in books.





When I was a child, these books did not exist.





I needed stories that showed:





What sensory overload feels like. What it’s like to live in two worlds — the outside world and the one in your mind. How to calm your body. How to navigate family changes. How to feel seen instead of broken.





No one handed me that.

So I wrote them.





What Is Nathan’s Universe?

Nathan’s Universe is a children’s book series written from the inside.





Nathan is an autistic child navigating:

Moving to a new home Visiting his father Going on trips Navigating family life Learning emotional regulation Understanding his imagination vs. reality





Each book is short (12 pages or under), emotionally accessible, and designed for read-aloud use by parents and educators.





The illustrations will visually show:

The real world The world inside Nathan’s mind





This dual-world presentation helps adults understand what autistic children are experiencing internally.





Future books will take Nathan into school settings as well.





What Makes This Different?





I am not writing about autism.





I am writing from autism.





I am an autistic adult creating the books I wish had existed when I was a child.





This series reflects:





Real family dynamics Real coping strategies Real emotional processing Real patience from parents Real struggles — without hopelessness





This is not a “superpower” narrative.

This is grounded, honest, and empowering.





A Growing Educational Partnership





An elementary school principal has already reviewed the first three books and responded:





“I think you are on to a great idea here… The illustrations showing both the real world and the world in Nathan’s mind is brilliant.”





A university contact has also expressed interest in supporting the books within the limits of her position.





This is not theory.

This is already resonating with educators.





What This Campaign Funds

We have over 20 books already written.





What we need now is funding for:





Professional illustration Book layout & formatting Initial print runs Distribution setup Marketing & outreach Educational partnerships Platform development





This is Phase One of launching Nathan’s Universe properly and sustainably.





The Vision





This is bigger than a book series.





This is:





Empowering autistic children Equipping families Giving teachers practical tools Showing the inner world of autism in a compassionate way Launching a long-term movement of advocacy and creative work





I don’t want these books to sit on a shelf.





I want to walk into classrooms.

I want to speak to families.

I want autistic children to feel understood.





What if the adult version of me could reach back and support the child version of me?

That’s what this is.





A Note on Illustrations

The illustrations shown in this campaign are concept visuals and placeholders. Final artwork will be professionally completed as part of this funded phase.





Why Now?

Because autistic children are growing up right now.





Because families need support right now.





Because the world does not need more surface-level conversations about autism.





It needs real ones.





Join Us

If you believe autistic children deserve:





Stories that reflect their real experiences Tools for emotional regulation Hope grounded in reality Representation written from lived experience





Then join this campaign.





Help us bring Nathan’s Universe fully to life.





Illustration Disclaimer:

Current images are concept art and representative visuals used for early-stage presentation. Final illustrations will be professionally developed and may differ in style, detail, and composition.